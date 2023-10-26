The running joke between Dave Clawson and media covering Wake Forest is that he tends to make every opponent seem like … well, insert whatever dominant team comes to mind. The ’58 Colts. The ’85 Bears. The ’99 Rams. You get the idea. So when he says something like this — “again, avoiding exaggeration, but I think we can say that this is an outstanding football team we’re playing this week” — it’s a little nod to the joke. The Deacons play host to a Florida State team that’s on the fast track to its first College Football Playoff berth since 2014. The Seminoles are one of nine unbeaten teams left in the country, the only one in the ACC. Here are five things to know about FSU ahead of Saturday’s game:

1. Riding high

FSU’s 13-game winning streak is the third-longest in the country, trailing two-time national champion Georgia (24) and Washington (14). There has been a buildup to this point. Fourth-year coach Mike Norvell weathered a combined 8-13 record in his first two seasons, breaking through with a 10-win season last year. “I knew when they hired him, that they were going to get back,” Clawson said. “They let him work through problems and they let him fix things.” FSU has scored at least 30 points in each game of its winning streak. That’s the longest current streak in the nation and second-longest in ACC history, trailing the 17 straight games that FSU scored that many in a row between 2012-14. Wake’s season high for points allowed is 30, happening twice (against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech). The Deacons haven’t scored 30 since the 36-20 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 9.

Jordan Travis is FSU's dynamic leader of a QB. (USAToday Sports Images)

2. Seasoned QB

The Seminoles’ offense is loaded with skill-position talent and has at least one future first-round pick in wide receiver Keon Coleman. Jordan Travis probably isn’t a first-round pick but he’s the most-important player to the Seminoles, and that’s not just because of his position. The sixth-year QB is the program’s leader in total touchdowns (90) and total offense (9,548). He’s second in the ACC this season in passing efficiency (153.4), third in touchdown passes (15), and fifth in yards per game (250). He’s coming off of a season-high 62 rushing yards against Duke. Travis was also a high school teammate for one season with Wake Forest quarterback Santino Marucci at The Benjamin School.

3. More and more weapons

FSU knew what it had in Johnny Wilson, a 6-7, 237-pound alien of a wide receiver; the Seminoles added a complement in the form of Coleman, a 6-4, 215-pounder from Michigan State who’s a better all-around receiver. Wilson and Coleman are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ACC for receiving yards per game, at 69.2 and 67.4. Coleman’s seven touchdown catches lead the ACC, while Wilson’s 16.6 yards per catch average is third. And yet, it was 6-3, 239-pound tight end Jaheim Bell — a South Carolina transfer — who was the leading receiver against Duke, with eight catches for 53 yards. “It’s going to be interesting to see, and Mike probably won’t appreciate me saying this, but as this thing keeps playing out during the end of the year,” Duke coach Mike Elko said, “he still has some weapons that he can uncoil. “We knew about the tight end because of South Carolina and playing against them. … But certainly you go into the game and see what Coleman’s doing and what Wilson’s doing, it certainly draws a lot of the attention.”

4. Good suggestion (with consequence)

This isn’t some team that outscores opponents with a dominant offense and holds on for dear life defensively. FSU is second in the ACC in scoring defense (18.6 points per game). It held Syracuse to three points two games ago and only allowed offensive touchdown to Duke last weekend; the second came on a pick-6 off of a deflected pass. Norvell can thank Clawson for the recommendation on his defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller. He was hired at FSU four days after Norvell took the job in Dec. 2019, having spent one season with Norvell at Memphis. “Their defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller, worked for me at Richmond and he is an excellent football coach,” Clawson said. “I recommended him to Mike when he was at Marshall and he hired him at Memphis in ’18. “This week, I regret that move a little bit.”

5. Modernized approach