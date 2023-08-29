The battle for football supremacy of the Piedmont Triad is about to commence. With all due respect to N.C. A&T, Guilford and Greensboro Colleges, and the Carolina Cobras, of course. Wake Forest starts its season Thursday night with a regional rival of sorts in Elon, the FCS-level program on the opposite side of the region. It’ll be the 13th meeting between these teams, with a scoreless tie in 1927 being the only time Wake Forest didn’t win. Wake’s annual game against an FCS team brings us to coach Dave Clawson recalling his time at that level, which was 17 years total, including a five-year stint as head coach at Fordham and a four-year stint at Richmond. “I probably always have more respect for these teams than you guys do just because of how many years I coached at that level,” Clawson told a room of mostly media members Monday afternoon. “This is their Super Bowl. This is their chance to play at a level that they probably felt they belonged at.” Here are five things to know about Elon ahead of Thursday night’s game:

1. A new QB

Elon enjoyed the talent of a sixth-year quarterback who started his career with a Power 5 team last year and will attempt to replicate that formula with a different option — same first name, though — this season. Matthew McKay, a former N.C. State QB, accounted for 3,167 yards of offense and 24 touchdowns in 12 games last season. In steps Matthew Downing, who spent the 2018 season at Georgia before heading to TCU for three seasons, and then playing at Louisiana Tech last season. For his career, Downing has completed 61 of 106 passes for 638 yards. Most of that came last season, though he did start TCU’s opener against Iowa State in 2020 (a 37-34 loss in which he was 11-for-21 for 158 yards and a touchdown). He’s thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions in his career.

2. Dynamic WR

Downing’s top target is likely to be Chandler Brayboy. Brayboy is a 6-1, 201-pounder who’s entering his fifth season at Elon. He was third on the team with 28 catches for 475 yards last season, and the Phoenix lost each of its top two targets. The Pembroke native has had two 100-yard games in his career and one of them came against Elon’s FBS opponent last season. Brayboy had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Phoenix’s 42-31 loss at Vanderbilt. He's also a dynamic returner, with a career average of 23.9 yards per kick return.

3. Sacks and turnovers

Elon’s defense, along with McKay, was the driving force behind the program reaching the FCS playoffs last season. The Phoenix was plus-7 in turnover margin, committing 14 and forcing 21. Elon came away with 13 fumble recoveries in 18 chances — for those doing oblong-object-bouncing-weird-directions math, it’s not easy to repeat a 72.2% rate of fumble recoveries. Elon also had 34 sacks last season, with a 2.83 average per game that was 13th at the FCS level. Marcus Hillman led Elon with 8½ sacks last season and that was his final year in the program; what stands out is that 17 players were credited with at least one sack last season and 11 of those players were listed at positions other than defensive line.

4. Familiar coaches

Clawson and Elon coach Tony Trisciani have never worked on the same staff but there’s plenty of familiarity between the two. Trisciani has worked at two programs — Lehigh and Villanova — where Clawson previously worked as he was climbing the assistant coaching ladder. “I’ve known Tony a long, long time,” Clawson said, “and think the world of him as a person, a coach. His staff, those guys work extremely hard. When we have summer camps, there’s always a bunch of Elon guys here working their butts off.” The Phoenix also has three staffers who previously spent time on Wake’s staff. Defensive line coach Seth Payne was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest from 2015-17; wide receivers coach Kyle Perkins was an offensive quality control coach for the Deacons in 2018 and a graduate assistant from 2019-20; and offensive line coach Alex Stadler was an offensive analyst for the Deacons in 2019.

5. Conflict of interest