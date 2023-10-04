The phrase used last year by Dave Clawson to describe the double overtime loss to Clemson was “soul-crusher.” A year later, he’s convinced he’ll never get over the game — and that’s understandable. “There are certain games in your career you never, ever get over. That’s one of them,” Clawson said on Tuesday. “When I’m on my deathbed, that game will still bother me. Hopefully our players feel the same way.” Wake Forest takes the latest crack at Clemson this weekend, having lost 14 straight games to the Tigers. Here are five things to know about Clemson ahead of Saturday’s game:

1. New and finding comfort

The dual debut of quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley fell flat in a 28-7 loss at Duke to begin the season. They’ve hit more of a stride since then, albeit with some more bumps in the road — mostly coming in a 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State two weekends ago. Klubnik has thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for two more in the last four games. The 6-2, 205-pound sophomore guided the Tigers to a 31-14 win at Syracuse, which was previously unbeaten, last weekend with 263 yards and two scores through the air. Clemson hasn’t had a pass intercepted since the first quarter of its second game, having gone 137 pass attempts without being picked off. Klubnik has thrown 123 of those passes. Wake Forest is tied for the ACC lead in interceptions and has played one fewer game than the other two teams (Syracuse and N.C. State) with six interceptions.

2. Two-headed backfield

Riley is the brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley and while his offense is air-raid inspired, there’s a larger emphasis on running the ball. And how could there not be when he inherited two of the ACC’s most-talented running backs? Will Shipley and Phil Mafah form an impressive duo in Clemson’s backfield. Shipley is the smaller (5-11, 210) and shiftier back who’s a threat to catch the ball (third on the team with 17 catches), while Mafah is a massive change-of-pace option (6-1, 230 and averaging 6.5 yards per carry). “What’s most impressive about them is all of their yards after contact,” Clawson said of Shipley and Mafah. “I think with both of those guys two-thirds of their yards are after contact, so if you try to throw a shoulder into them or arm tackle, it’s going to be a long day.” Indeed: Per Pro Football Focus, 221 of Shipley’s 371 yards have come after contact, and 204 of Mafah’s 281 yards are after contact — combining for 425 yards after contact, 65.2% of their total.

3. Elite up front

This program isn’t operating at the level it was five years ago. It’s hard to tell if you look at the defense’s front-7. Clemson has two of the best linebackers in the country with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro are standouts at defensive tackle positions, and Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are the two oldest players on the roster, both defensive ends. Rotating in on the defensive line are two freshmen standouts, end T.J. Parker and tackle Peter Woods. “Their defensive line is always elite,” Clawson said. “That’s always a four- and five-star, all-star team up front.”

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates after scoring against Clemson in the Seminoles' win on Sept. 23. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Close calls

Clemson has two September losses on its ledger for the second time in the last three seasons. It’s how close the Tigers were to winning those games that makes them difficult to digest. The season-opening 28-7 loss at Duke was a 13-7 game entering the fourth quarter with Clemson knocking on the door and inside the Blue Devils’ 10-yard line. When Mafah fumbled two plays later, that wound up being the Tigers’ third empty trip inside Duke’s 10. Clemson was marching against Florida State and leading by a touchdown Klubnik was strip-sacked. That resulted in a defensive touchdown that tied the game, and the Tigers missed a chip shot field goal at the end of regulation before losing in overtime. So, while it’s a Clemson team that’s scuffled, it’s still a Clemson team that is oh-so-close to being unbeaten and still holding the crown as the class of the ACC.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, front middle, could tie the program's record for coaching wins against Wake Forest. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports Images)

5. Historic significance