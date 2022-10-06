This isn’t the same Army team that went back and forth with Wake Forest last season in the second-highest-scoring game ever involving an ACC team, with the Deacons winning 70-56. That won’t stop Wake Forest from preparing as if this is going to be a four-quarter, back-and-forth game just like last season. “If we approach this like we did the Liberty game, it’s going to be a really long game,” WF center Michael Jurgens said. Here are five things to know about Army ahead of Saturday night’s game:

1. A rough start

Army was 4-2 and coming off of a narrow loss at Wisconsin when these teams met a year ago. The start to this season has not been so kind to the Black Knights. Army is 1-3 with losses to Coastal Carolina, UT San Antonio and Georgia State; the win was a 49-10 blowout of Villanova, an FCS team. Given Coastal Carolina and UTSA have established themselves in recent seasons as Group of 5 powers and those losses were 38-28 and 41-38 in overtime, respectively, those losses aren’t horrible. Given Georgia State was winless and beat Army 31-14 … well, that one stings. “We’re a team that needs a win, badly,” coach Jeff Monken said earlier this week. “It wouldn’t matter who we’re playing this Saturday, a win would really help this football team.”

2. Offensive … imbalance?

Army threw for 304 yards against UTSA, marking the first time since 2007 that the Black Knights have thrown for over 300 yards in a game. In the two games since, Army has completed 1 of 9 passes for 11 yards. Army obviously doesn’t need to pass the ball much – sometimes at all – to win games, but when the triple-option offense proves the capability to complete passes, it’s that much more dangerous. Last season’s matchup of these teams saw Army complete a season-high 10 passes for 179 yards, and in the following week the Black Knights had a season-best 214 yards through the air.

3. Drive-killers

Army committed eight turnovers in 13 games last season, which was tied for the second-fewest in the country and helped the Black Knights to a plus-8 turnover margin. Army has already committed six turnovers in four games this season. Four of the turnovers this season have been fumbles, and the Black Knights have put the ball on the ground a total of seven times. An offense that relies on ball control and that runs the ball as often as Army does can be crippled when it doesn’t have ball security.

Andre Carter II was second in the country in sacks last season. (Danny Wild/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Andre Carter II

There might be some matchup breaks for Wake Forest going from playing Clemson and Florida State to Army, but the Black Knights have an outside linebacker who won’t offer the Deacons’ offensive line much relief. Carter is a 6-7, 260-pounder who set a program record with 15½ sacks last season. That was the second-most in the country behind Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and, since Carter played in two fewer games, he actually had a higher average per game than Anderson. Carter is the No. 2 draft-eligible outside linebacker (behind Anderson) according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. The Missouri City, Texas, native has 2½ sacks this season, all coming in the second game of the year against UTSA.

5. Super Bowl (well, the first one)