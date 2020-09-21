DeaconsIllustrated - 4-star PG Carter Whitt picks the Deacs

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes hit his first home run as the Deacs basketball coach to mix sports metaphors. Carter Whitt from Brewster Academy (NH) committed to the Deacs on Monday afternoon shocking much of the basketball recruiting world who had him tabbed to go to Nebraska.

Whitt is the number 63 player in the country right now and a top 15 point guard. Wake is in a full rebuild under Forbes and already had a point guard committed for 2021, but Whitt will give them a dynamic guard who can accelerate that rebuild.

Rivals Basketball Recruiting Analyst Russ Wood shared his thoughts on the pickup for the Deacs.

"Whitt has an excellent feel for the game plus bigtime court vision and passing ability. His teammates love Whitt because of his innate ability to finding and creating scoring opportunities for them. He is a very good rebounder for his size and is very good at turning defense into offense. He is known for being a bit of a trash talker, but who isn’t these days. Great job by the Wake Forest staff getting this in-state point guard done."

Stay tuned to Deacons Illustrated for more on this big pickup.