DeaconsIllustrated - 2022 prospect Patrick Wessler wins title, impresses programs

Patrick Wessler burst onto the scene this year after transferring to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C.. Playing for, and winning a state championship, while learning under longtime NBA veteran Jeff McInnis, Wessler’s game took a big step forward. “I think I really improved my quickness and my overall defensive capabilities," Wessler said. "Playing for coach Jeff, their defense is a must, so I really got better there.” Wessler addressed the programs that are recruiting him. “I've got Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Creighton, South Florida, Mercer, New Orleans, Elon, Charlotte and East Carolina.” Wessler said, “Ohio State has called a few times, but they haven’t offered yet. I would say I hear most from Virginia Tech, USF and Wake Forest right now.” ***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

*****

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia Tech: “I talk to their assistant coach, coach (Kevin) Giltner the most over there. I know they had a great year this year, won a lot of games. I also know their best player is a big man, so that is good for me, I really like that.” South Florida: “(Assistant) coach (Larry) Dixon is my lead guy there. He is telling me that he wants me to come in immediately and be ready to produce as a freshman, so obviously that part is really appealing to me.” Wake Forest: “(Assistant) coach (BJ) McKie is the one really talking to me. He is telling me to come in and be a post force for them. They haven’t really had a post presence there, and I know it is a new program, really, with their new staff there.”

*****

WESSLER ON HIS RECRUITMENT